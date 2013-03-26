* Shareholders to vote on new structure, independent board
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, March 26 Airbus parent EADS
faces the most far-reaching changes in its history as
shareholders seek to balance French and German state
shareholdings with tough new safeguards against political
meddling.
Europe's largest aerospace group has been haunted by
political pressures since its inception as an industrial
counterpart to the euro currency in 2000, but is re-inventing
itself to try to secure greater independence.
"EADS will now become a normal company," Chief Executive Tom
Enders told Reuters on the eve of a shareholder meeting
scheduled for Wednesday in Amsterdam.
The meeting will scrap a shareholder pact that held the
balance of power between French and German interests and will
pave the way for the exit of industrial partners, French media
firm Lagardere and German carmaker Daimler.
It will also give EADS its first mainly independent board
and authorise a buyback of up to 15 percent of its stock, plans
for which have pushed EADS shares up 40 percent this year.
The Easter vote follows a deal between France and Germany
after Paris and Berlin failed to agree on a merger between EADS
and Britain's BAE Systems last year.
The changes also mark a turning point in industrial policy
after Germany ditched opposition to direct state shareholdings,
driven by its private partner Daimler's desire to concentrate on
cars, and France surrendered key powers over EADS strategy.
However, the eurozone's two leading economies will remain
influential as major defence customers and will have powers
resembling a UK-style golden share to block hostile takeovers.
For Enders, who has overseen a dramatic pace of change since
stepping up from running planemaker Airbus last summer, the
ability of European countries to use their leverage as customers
rather than meddling as shareholders is a leap forward.
"The most important change is the dissolution of the
shareholder pact that ruled EADS for the last 13 years and the
de-coupling of shareholding and shareholder rights from
corporate governance and operational control," he told Reuters.
"The board of directors will be strengthened and become
truly independent."
The agreement calls for France and Germany to hold 12
percent of EADS each and Spain 4 percent, while the free float
of market shares will increase to 72 percent from 50 percent.
That involves higher direct state ownership than before,
when France owned 15 percent and Spain 5 percent, but with
greater clarity over who controls what. Analysts say the higher
float has boosted sentiment towards Boeing's European
rival.
DEFUSING SHAREHOLDER PACT
After recent gains, EADS shares dipped 1 percent on the eve
of the meeting, the last potentially run by EADS Chairman Arnaud
Lagardere, who stayed away from the last AGM.
Denis Ranque, ex-head of French arms firm Thales,
has been pulled out of a retirement spent sailing to succeed
Lagardere, whose firm plans to sell its 7.5 percent EADS stake.
The changes come at a time when the dreams of greater
European defence integration face continuing obstacles.
EADS believes Europe's fragmented defence sector needs
further consolidation for the continent to punch its weight
against U.S. defence giants and Asian powers of the future.
But the failure to acquire BAE also left EADS hunting for a
new strategy after previously trying to balance defence with the
group's dominant civil activities at Airbus and Eurocopter.
"You could see two phases of consolidation," said Kepler
Securities analyst Christophe Menard. "You could have the most
interesting industry (global takeover) targets being taken by
the Americans very rapidly and the European side taking a bit
more time," he added.
Enders said in January EADS did not plan to attempt a repeat
of the move on BAE, which was blocked by Berlin. But the deal's
failure spurred a rethink of EADS' corporate governance and
removed what many insiders saw as an obstacle to growth.
Executing the plan remains a complex task, meaning investors
may have to wait through Easter for details of the buyback plan.
What would normally be a formality is in the case of EADS an
exceptionally delicate operation, since the company must avoid
triggering a clause under Dutch law that would trigger a full
mandatory bid when allied investors collectively own 30 percent.
Core shareholders currently hold 50 percent but are exempt
from the rule only as long as their pact is undisturbed.
Over the next week, the maker of French nuclear missiles
must defuse its own elaborate power-sharing mechanisms without
triggering an accidental nationalisation.
To avoid a mandatory bid, any excess state shares over the
target of 28 percent will be warehoused without voting rights in
a foundation in the Netherlands, where EADS is registered.
That will include a fifth of France's current stake of 15
percent, raising the prospect that this 1 billion euros' worth
of shares could eventually be sold to help ease budget problems.
