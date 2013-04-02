PARIS, April 2 EADS said its board
approved a share buyback of up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.81
billion) over 18 months, which will help smooth the exit of
French industrial shareholder Lagardare.
The buyback is expected to be financed by cash available on
the balance sheet and will boost earnings per share, EADS said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The buyback will be carried out at a maximum price of 50
euros a share, EADS said. The stock closed 3.6 percent higher at
41.115 euros on Tuesday.
The Airbus parent also said its new board picked by
shareholders last week confirmed Denis Ranque, the former head
of French arms company Thales, as new chairman. He
replaces Arnaud Lagardere, who stepped down as his group focuses
on its core media activities.