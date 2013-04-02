PARIS, April 2 EADS said its board approved a share buyback of up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.81 billion) over 18 months, which will help smooth the exit of French industrial shareholder Lagardare.

The buyback is expected to be financed by cash available on the balance sheet and will boost earnings per share, EADS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The buyback will be carried out at a maximum price of 50 euros a share, EADS said. The stock closed 3.6 percent higher at 41.115 euros on Tuesday.

The Airbus parent also said its new board picked by shareholders last week confirmed Denis Ranque, the former head of French arms company Thales, as new chairman. He replaces Arnaud Lagardere, who stepped down as his group focuses on its core media activities.