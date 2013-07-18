* Board to discuss strategy review at end-July
By Tim Hepher and Sabine Siebold
PARIS/BERLIN, July 18 EADS is set to reorganize
some business units as part of a strategy review that could also
see the European aerospace group change its name to Airbus,
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The shake-up aims to provide greater discipline and cohesion
to disparate defence activities, but EADS is expected to abandon
a long-term goal of balancing defence and commercial revenue
after last year's failure of merger talks with BAE Systems
.
The overhaul, to be discussed by the board at end-July, will
try to balance investors' enthusiasm for Airbus jetliner revenue
with the backstop of defence, but is likely to strike a
pragmatic tone as Europe remains mired in uncertainty and debt.
"There will be some big announcements, but not necessarily a
lot of strategy in this review. It is more to do with structure
and profitability," said a person closely watching the process.
EADS has been under pressure from markets to give
greater weight to its commercial operations led by planemaker
Airbus, amid stronger than expected orders for jetliners during
the downturn as airlines try to lower their fuel bills.
Many fund investors opposed efforts by EADS last year to
merge with Britain's BAE Systems, a proposal that was eventually
scuppered by political opposition from Germany. After the deal
fell through, shares in the company soared.
EADS previously targeted a 50-50 mix between commercial and
defence revenue by the end of the decade, but analysts say the
failure of BAE talks spelled the end of "Vision 2020". Airbus
makes up two-thirds of EADS revenue and is still growing fast.
A shake-up in corporate governance shortly after the
collapsed talks gave more power to the company's management, led
by Chief Executive Tom Enders who launched a strategy review.
The exercise is expected to try to steer a middle course,
without ruling out too many options for opportunities that may
arise once Europe emerges from its financial crisis.
"The BAE route is blocked and the pure-commercial route is
too risky," said a person familiar with the discussions.
Among options being considered is greater overlap between
the group's defence and space activities, several sources said.
Defence unit Cassidian helps build the four-nation
Eurofighter combat jet and the Astrium space unit makes the
Ariane rockets.
"There are important synergies between Cassidian's
electronics and defence activities and Astrium's military
satellites, and integrating them more would make sense," said
analyst Christophe Menard at Kepler Cheuvreux.
"You can't think about defence electronics applications
without satellite support, which is one reason why (France's)
Thales and (Italy's) Finmeccanica do both."
AIRBUS BRAND BOOST
Enders faces the delicate task of reshaping and
better-defining the defence activities, without disturbing the
commercial narrative backed by investors who have driven up its
shares 41 percent this year, after a 22 percent rise in 2012.
"EADS has realized that it is better-perceived with
investors if it has a low exposure to defence," a banker said.
EADS defence-related revenue makes up some 12 billion euros
($15.71 billion) a year, more than twice that of Cassidian
alone.
Eurocopter, the world's largest commercial helicopter maker,
also supplies the military and Airbus has a foothold in defence
through the A400M airlifter of Airbus Military.
To reflect an increased bias towards aerospace, the company
has revived proposals to drop the name EADS - 13 years after it
was born as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co from a
merger of significant French, German and Spanish assets.
Enders has long supported changing the name to Airbus Group
and appears to have support of Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice
Bregier, the sources said. Eurocopter's name could also go.
In both the reorganization and rebranding exercises, EADS
could, however, be headed for friction with Germany, experts
warn.
Berlin has strategic interests in Cassidian and has also
fought what some close to Chancellor Angela Merkel see as rising
French influence over the Toulouse-based planemaker Airbus.
Although the name Airbus was first registered in Germany,
previous attempts to change the name were blocked by former core
industrial shareholder Daimler AG, which until
recently represented Germany's strategic interests in EADS.
With elections looming in Germany, any job losses at parts
of Cassidian seen as most vulnerable to restructuring or being
sold, such as some security activities, could also stoke
tensions.
Changes must also be agreed by a newly independent board
which is said to be anxious to see as much strategic impetus as
possible in the new game plan to compete with Boeing Co.
Some do not rule out delaying a decision on the group's name
until the basic direction and organization have been agreed.