PARIS Dec 3 EADS confirmed on Monday that its key shareholders were discussing potential changes in the shareholding structure and corporate governance at the European aerospace and defence group.

"The company is participating actively in such discussions, as appropriate, with the support of its board of directors, with the objective to preserve and enhance, where appropriate, the interests of all stakeholders, including shareholders, clients and employees," EADS said in a statement.

"The currently discussed potential changes are likely to require the approval of EADS NV shareholders and there can be no certainty that these discussions will be conclusive."

EADS said it would make a further announcement as appropriate.