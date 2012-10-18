* Says it's investing tens of millions in copter for U.S.
Army
* EADS says Army pleased with new helicopter's performance
* Army decision on helicopter program expected by yearend
* After collapse of BAE talks, strategic review to determine
M&A plans
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 Europe's EADS on
Thursday said it has invested tens of millions of dollars to
develop an armed helicopter for a possible U.S. Army competition
and will look to team up with defense contractors to pump up its
non-Airbus U.S. sales to $10 billion by 2020.
EADS North America Chief Executive Sean O'Keefe said the
parent company planned to wrap up by yearend a strategic review
launched after the collapse of merger talks with Britain's BAE
Systems last week.
O'Keefe, who has advocated forcefully for acquisitions in
the past, said the review would determine the company's future
M&A plans.
On Oct. 10, O'Keefe told Reuters that the company remained
"undeterred" in its drive to expand in the U.S. defense market
and continues to look at possible acquisition
targets.
The former Secretary of the Navy and NASA administrator said
he "wouldn't subscribe" to the view that the company will be
unable to achieve its plan to boost U.S. revenues to $10 billion
from $1.4 billion without acquisitions.
He said EADS was continuing to explore joint deals and other
possible competitions and would invest its own funds to develop
new weapons - or adapt existing ones - to meet U.S. military
needs, as long as the Pentagon's requirements were fairly well
defined.
But O'Keefe cautioned that future U.S. military spending
levels remain uncertain at the moment, given the U.S.
presidential election and efforts to avert $500 billion in
spending reductions that are due to take effect on Jan. 2.
EADS in June announced that it would work with Boeing Co
on future heavy-lift helicopters to meet U.S. Army and
European needs. It also works closely with Lockheed Martin Corp
on a coastal warship program.
EADS invested heavily in developing two variants of its
UH-72A Lakota Light Utility Helicopter as a new armed aerial
scout for the Army, hoping to leverage its on-time, on-cost
delivery of 240 UH-72A helicopters.
EADS estimates the new armed helicopter could generate $2.5
billion to $4 billion in revenues in coming years if the U.S.
Army decides to launch a competition to replace its aging OH-58
Kiowa Warrior helicopters instead of upgrading and fixing them
at a cost of $13 million to $15 million.
David Haines, vice president of rotorcraft programs for EADS
North America, said Army officials have said publicly that they
hoped to make a decision by yearend about whether to buy new
helicopters or keep the current ones flying.
EADS says it can build either of the new helicopters for the
same amount it would cost the Army to upgrade its current
aircraft, and their performance would be even better.
He said Army officials were pleased with the performance of
the two helicopters during demonstrations from Sept. 24 to Oct.
3 near Alamosa, Colorado, where the Army pilots train before
deployment to Afghanistan.
Other companies interested in taking part in the possible
Army competition include AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's
Finmeccanica SpA, Boeing, and Textron's Bell
Helicopter.
Army pilots told the company that they had never before
conducted such extensive helicopter maneuvers at such high
altitudes, Haines said. He noted that the new EADS helicopter
would give the Army more flexibilty in conducting missions in
high-altitude areas like Afghanistan.
The Army also lowered its risk assessment of EADS' proposal
after a week of intense discussions at EADS' UH-72 helicopter
plant in Mississippi in July, Haines said. Defense acquisition
officials assess risk in determining whether to accept an offer.
One of the EADS UH-72A variants, dubbed the Armed Aerial
Scout-72X, carries Lockheed mission equipment. The other, the
AAS-72X+, has a Fenestron anti-torque tail rotor, which gives
the helicopter more power, and a modern glass cockpit.
The AAS-72X+ model also offers significant possibilities for
the Army to add more equipment, EADS said.