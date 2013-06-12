WASHINGTON, June 12 The budget situation in the United States and other factors make it unlikely that Europe's EADS will meet its goal of generating $10 billion in non-Airbus revenues in the U.S. market by 2020, unless it makes a big acquisition, the chief executive of EADS North America said on Wednesday.

"Short of an acquisition, I don't see us hitting that number," Sean O'Keefe told reporters.

He said the company continued to examine possible acquisitions in the United States but provided no details on possible targets. He said valuations had come down, but it was not yet clear if prices would still drop further.

He said Wall Street investors were not too concerned about the changing outlook, given EADS' strong position in the commercial market as the parent of Airbus and continuing uncertainty about U.S. defense spending.