Aug 8 Drybulk shipper Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on depressed charter rates as the sector continues to grapple with oversupply.

The company's net loss widened to $23.1 million, or $1.46 per share, in the second quarter, from $1.4 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 37 percent to $48.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of $1.44 per share on revenue of $43.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Eagle Bulk Shipping's fleet utilization remained flat at 99.5 percent during the quarter.

The company, whose lenders agreed in June to permanently waive any purported defaults, said long-term debt was $1.13 billion at June-end, compared with $1.10 billion at the end of last year.

Eagle Bulk shares, which have lost about 56 percent of their value in the past year, closed at $3.08 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad)