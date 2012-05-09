* Q1 loss/shr $0.28 vs $0.09 last year
* Q1 rev down 39 pct to $52.6 mln
May 9 Drybulk shipper Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc
posted a wider quarterly loss as the oversupply-hit
sector continues to be plagued by depressed rates.
January-March net loss widened to $17.4 million, or 28 cents
per share, from $5.8 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 39 percent to $52.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 33 cents per
share on revenue of $46 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Eagle Bulk Shipping's fleet utilization fell to 98.7 percent
from 99 percent a year earlier.
The company's shares, which have gained about 37 percent of
their value over the past four months, closed at $1.20 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)