(Corrects Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates in paragraph 4)

* Q4 net loss $0.03/shr vs est loss $0.09/shr

* Q4 rev fell 3 pct

March 14 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, helped by increased operating days.

For the quarter, Eagle Bulk Shipping posted a net loss of $1.7 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a net income of $3.03 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to $70 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected a loss of 9 cents on revenue of $66.73 million.

Fleet utilization rates fell to 99.7 percent, from 99.8 percent, a year ago.

The New York-based company's shares, which have lost more than half of their value in one year, closed at $1.80 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)