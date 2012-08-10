Aug 10 Eagle Rock Energy Partners LP said it will buy two natural gas processing plants in Texas and associated gathering system from BP America Production Co for $227.5 million in cash.

Eagle Rock will gather and process BP's natural gas production from the existing connected wells for 20 years under the terms of the agreement.

The two processing plants in Sunray and Hemphill have a processing capacity of about 220 mmcf/d and 2,500 miles of gathering pipelines serving over 350,000 acres in Texas.