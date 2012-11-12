TEL AVIV Nov 12 EarlySense Ltd, an Israeli-U.S.
developer of patient monitoring systems, raised $15 million in a
financing round led by Israeli fund Pitango Venture Capital.
Existing investors that participated include JK&B, ProSeed
VC Fund, Docor International Management and Bridge
Investment Fund.
EarlySense plans to use the financing to accelerate sales,
further develop its patient monitoring systems and to expand
clinical research.
The systems, which are installed in hospitals and
rehabilitation centres in the United States and Europe, monitor
and document patients' vital signs and movement using a sensor
that is placed underneath a mattress. There are no leads or
cuffs to connect to the patients, who have complete freedom of
movement.
"In the past two years, the company has made significant
progress in establishing the clinical value of its system, as
well as in sales and marketing," said Ittai Harel, general
partner at Pitango and co-chair of EarlySense.
"The financing today will be used to support global
commercialisation efforts by the company."
