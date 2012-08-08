TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
DUBAI Aug 8 Dubai builder Arabtec, which secured one of its largest contracts to build a part of Abu Dhabi airport in June, reported a loss in the second quarter, missing analyst estimates.
The largest builder in the United Arab Emirates by market value made a net loss of 11.6 million dirhams ($3.16 million) compared to a profit of 29 million dirhams in the same period in 2011.
The earnings miss forecasts by three analysts who expected Arabtec to post an average profit of 78 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: