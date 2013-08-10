MUMBAI, Aug 10 Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit (in million) 186 vs (1,289) Net sales 16.99 vs 11.97 Profit per share (in rupees) 0.64 vs (4.43) Results are consolidated NOTE: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a drug maker. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)