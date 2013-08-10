BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings Q4 adjusted EPS $0.26
* American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 results
MUMBAI Aug 10 Three months ended June 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net profit 4.75 vs 4.01
Net sales 22.85 vs 19.22
EPS (in rupees) 5.91 vs 4.99
Results are standalone
NOTE: Cipla Ltd is a drug maker. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
* Biocept reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Dermira announces closing of public offering of common stock and full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares