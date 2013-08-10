MUMBAI Aug 10 Three months ended June 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)

Net profit 532.5 vs 414.5

Net sales (in bln rupees) 18.52 vs 17.89

EPS (in rupees) 1.59 vs 1.30

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Godrej Industries Ltd is a diversified company with interests in chemicals, animal feed, processed food and beverages. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)