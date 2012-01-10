NEW YORK Jan 10 Investor sentiment seems to be
at odds with reality.
Between Oct. 3 and Jan. 3, analysts lowered their
projections for fourth-quarter earnings growth at companies in
the Standard & Poor's 500 index to 7.9 percent from 15 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data. At the same time, the S&P
index itself gained 10 percent.
It's a strange time for investors to be willing to pay more
for less. International sales account for more than 35 percent
of revenue for S&P 500 companies, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
Analysts caution that such optimism may set up a volatile
earnings season as recent signs of growth in the U.S. economy
bump up against the likelihood of a recession in Europe and a
slowdown in emerging market economies.
"We can't ignore that we're in a worldwide economy now,"
said J.J. Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD
Ameritrade.
Alcoa ushered in the unofficial start to earnings season
late on Monday, reporting that it beat lowered revenue
estimates. Its shares rose about 1 percent in afternoon trading
on Tuesday.
Here's a look at how to play an earnings season that may be
full of other surprises.
"STRADDLE" YOUR RISK
Increasing options trades during the next three weeks --
the bulk of earnings season -- is one way to limit the risk
from surprises.
For individual companies like Netflix (NFLX.O) and Akami
Technologies that tend to see significant price moves in either
direction after reporting earnings, Kinahan recommends a common
options strategy known as a "straddle."
This involves buying both a call option -- or right to buy
a stock -- at the current share price, as well as a put option
-- or right to sell -- at the same price. If the company's
share price rises or falls significantly after earnings, then
gains from the correct bet will likely outweigh the trading
costs of the strategy.
"Your risk is limited to what you are paying for the two
options," Kinahan said.
For a company like Netflix, that would be the basic broker
charges plus about $3 per share in options premiums. If the
company rose of fell $10 after earnings, or 11 percent, then
this strategy would yield approximately $4 per share before
broker charges.
For bets on the broad stock market, a zero-cost collar
strategy uses weekly options for big companies that have high
weightings in index funds, like Exxon Mobil or Microsoft. The
strategy offers a performance hedge by purchasing a put option
and selling a call option at a lower price.
A drop in the company's share price would make the call
option profitable, while gains would benefit the put option.
"You can be wrong and still make money," Kinahan said.
BEWARE EUROPEAN EXPOSURE
If there's one predictable surprise, it might be large
technology companies. Analysts expect some to miss lowered
estimates.
Oracle ORCL.O, for instance, saw its share price fall 8
percent on Dec. 20 after the company missed Wall Street's
earnings and revenue estimates for its fiscal quarter, which
ended Nov. 30. Big companies deciding to delay signing new
contracts played a part in the loss, company officials said.
"For the time in a while in some regions, we saw an
increase in last minute additional approvals required for
previously scheduled and expected deals," said Safra Catz, the
company's president, on an conference call with analysts.
It's a concern that may affect other technology companies
that rely on European spending for a sizable portion of their
revenues because of uncertainty around a solution to Europe's
lingering debt problems, analysts said.
Reducing positions in these large companies over the
short-term is one way to avoid any fallout, analysts said.
"Large cap tech companies are a greater risk for shocks," said
Sam Dedio, a portfolio manager who co-manages four funds at
Artio Global Investors.
Technology shares could continue to decline in the first
quarter, he said. But, any signs that concerns are overblown
would likely lead to a rally in the second quarter, he said.
Investors looking for a value play may want to wait for
other large tech companies to miss earnings estimates and then
buy a technology-focused ETF. In the Technology Sector SPDR
(XLK), for instance, Apple (AAPL.O), International Business
Machines (IBM.N) and Microsoft account for nearly a third of
its assets.
The fund's diversified holdings include consumer-focused
companies and those heavily-reliant on business spending for
revenues make it valuable holding for long-term investors, said
Robert Goldsborough, a fund analyst at Morningstar.
PREPPING FOR THE POSITIVE
Lowered expectations may, paradoxically, send the stock
market higher. If companies like Alcoa continue to clear a
lowered bar, then the S&P 500 may build on its 1.8 percent gain
so far in 2012.
The S&P index rose 11.2 percent last quarter thanks to
positive earnings surprises and signs of progress in Europe's
debt crisis. The index still ended flat for the year.
High-quality companies are more likely to have positive
earnings surprises and then continue to outperform, said Pankaj
Patel, an analyst at Credit Suisse. He points to automobile,
food, beverage and tobacco, and drug companies, which have had
recent success increasing margins.
Technical analysts, meanwhile, believe that recent stock
patterns suggest that the S&P 500 will continue to rise during
earnings season.
"Through the first week of trading, both the charts and the
headlines suggest that the U.S. remains the only game in town,"
Richard Ross, the global technical strategist at Auerbach
Grayson, wrote in a recent note to clients.
The S&P 500 remains above its 200-day moving average, he
noted, a sign he believes signals an upward trend.
The simplest way to ride that tide: An S&P 500 index ETF.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Merritt
and Walden Siew)