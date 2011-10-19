Oct 19 Kinder Morgan said its refined products pipeline flow through its U.S. system was down 0.4 percent for the third quarter but above the average flow rate for the country of 2 percent as calculated by the U.S. government.

Richard Kinder, head of the midstream company, said during the conference call for third quarter earnings that the flow was down partly on the central Florida pipeline but that he expected the previously announced products pipeline deal with Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) to carry gasoline and diesel north of Collins, Mississippi will increase flow going forward. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)