NEW YORK Dec 23 The sharp decline in oil prices
has taken a toll on earnings estimates for the U.S. energy
sector, but investors expecting a benefit to other sectors of
the market may be disappointed, Thomson Reuters research shows.
Certain retailers have shown improvement in results as fuel
costs have declined, while industrials and materials companies
tend to show their results decline even as energy prices fall.
Airlines, generally thought of as a possible beneficiary of
lower fuel costs, show little correlation between that decline
and their results, Thomson found.
The oil rout has been responsible for the sharp fall in
energy sector estimates. S&P energy earnings are seen shrinking
by 19.5 percent, while on Oct. 1, a rise of 6.4 percent was
expected.
Thomson looked at the relationship between quarterly net
income for Russell 3000 companies and the year-over-year change
in crude oil and found that the fall in crude translates to a
weakening in results for industrials and energy names.
The median correlation between net income for industrial
companies and crude oil is 0.26 percent - implying a positive
relationship between the two, so, when crude falls, industrials'
net income falls. A perfect correlation between two instruments
is 1; a reading of negative 1 implies an inverse correlation.
Thomson Reuters analyst David Aurelio pointed to FedEx
earnings for part of the explanation: The company uses
fuel surcharges that adjust as gasoline prices change, so they
do not benefit from that decline. In addition, as energy prices
come down, lower capital spending reduces deliveries handled by
the company.
Crude is down more than 48 percent from a closing
high reached in June. Over that same period, the NYSE Arca
Airline index is up 15.4 percent. Southwest Airlines
is the year's biggest S&P 500 gainer, having more than
doubled in 2014.
However, the drop in oil prices may not do much for earnings
for the airlines. The median correlation of airline earnings to
oil prices is negative 0.06, according to Thomson Reuters data.
This essentially means there is no meaningful relationship.
Some, including Southwest, are facing potential losses on their
hedges, because they hedged against higher jet fuel prices.
