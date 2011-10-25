NEW YORK Oct 25 Sunoco Logistics said on Tuesday that it was seeking shipper commitment for its West Texas-to-Longview crude oil line but gave no levels of commitment during its third quarter conference call.

"We plan first quarter 2013 start up but we are keeping the discussions close to our vest," a company spokesman said.

Sunoco Logistics plans to add at least 100,000 barrels per day the line's current capacity of 225,000 to 250,000 bpd.

Sunoco's project is one of several pipelines in the works to move crude towards the refineries along the Gulf Coast,

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)

