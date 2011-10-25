NEW YORK Oct 25 Sunoco Logistics said on Tuesday the impending closure of East Coast refineries has sparked customer interest in the Eagle Point terminal.

The company revealed the information during a third-quarter conference call with analysts.

Sunoco Inc. (SUN.N) closed down its 145,000 Eagle Point refinery in Westville, New Jersey in late 2009 and turned it into a terminal to store crude oil and products.

A company spokesman said it was too early to speculate as to what will happen with the refineries scheduled for closure or sale in regard to terminals opportunities.

Sunoco Inc. said it planned to close or sell its two Philadelphia area refineries by the middle of next year. ConocoPhillips has closed down its Trainer refinery on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

