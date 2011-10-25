UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
NEW YORK Oct 25 Sunoco Logistics said on Tuesday the impending closure of East Coast refineries has sparked customer interest in the Eagle Point terminal.
The company revealed the information during a third-quarter conference call with analysts.
Sunoco Inc. (SUN.N) closed down its 145,000 Eagle Point refinery in Westville, New Jersey in late 2009 and turned it into a terminal to store crude oil and products.
A company spokesman said it was too early to speculate as to what will happen with the refineries scheduled for closure or sale in regard to terminals opportunities.
Sunoco Inc. said it planned to close or sell its two Philadelphia area refineries by the middle of next year. ConocoPhillips has closed down its Trainer refinery on the outskirts of Philadelphia.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.