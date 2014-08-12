WASHINGTON Aug 12 A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Ecuador's capital of Quito on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the moderate quake was only 4.8 miles (7.7 km) deep, with its epicenter located 14 miles (22.5 km) northeast of Quito, a city of some 1.6 million inhabitants.

A magnitude 5.1 quake is capable of causing considerable damage. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)