QUITO Aug 12 Two people were killed, eight wounded and three trapped following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake near the Ecuadorean capital of Quito on Tuesday, a government office said via Twitter.

The country's Risk Management office said firemen were working to rescue those who had been trapped, without providing details.

A local television station earlier reported that people were trapped under shifting earth in the area of a quarry north of Quito. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chris Reese)