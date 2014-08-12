UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
QUITO Aug 12 Two people were killed, eight wounded and three trapped following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake near the Ecuadorean capital of Quito on Tuesday, a government office said via Twitter.
The country's Risk Management office said firemen were working to rescue those who had been trapped, without providing details.
A local television station earlier reported that people were trapped under shifting earth in the area of a quarry north of Quito. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts