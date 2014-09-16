(Adds no impact on nuclear plants)
TOKYO, Sept 16 An earthquake with preliminary
magnitude of 5.6 shook buildings in eastern Japan, including the
capital Tokyo, on Tuesday but there were no reports of serious
damage.
The earthquake was centred in Ibaraki Prefecture, just
northeast of Tokyo, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. The
depth of the earthquake was 50 km and there was no risk of a
tsunami, it added.
Japan Atomic Power Co and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
reported no irregularities at their three nuclear
plants in eastern Japan.
A Japan Atomic official said there have been no
irregularities at the 1.1-gigawatt Tokai Daini plant, which has
been shut since May 2011. A Tepco spokeswoman said there has
been no irregularities at the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant,
wrecked by the March 2011 quake and tsunami, and Fukushima-Daini
plant, which has been shut since March 2011.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Nick Macfie)