TOKYO, Sept 16 An earthquake with preliminary
magnitude of 5.6 shook buildings in eastern Japan, including the
capital Tokyo, on Tuesday but there were no reports of serious
damage.
The earthquake was centred in Ibaraki Prefecture, just
northeast of Tokyo, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. The
depth of the earthquake was 50 km and there was no risk of a
tsunami, it added.
Japan Atomic Power Co and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
reported no irregularities at their three nuclear
plants in eastern Japan.
A Japan Atomic official said there have been no
irregularities at the 1.1-gigawatt Tokai Daini plant, which has
been shut since March 2011.
A Tepco spokeswoman said there has been no irregularities at
the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant, wrecked by the March 2011
quake and tsunami, and Fukushima-Daini plant, which has been
shut since March 2011.
