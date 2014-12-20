(Adds details and comments)
TOKYO Dec 20 A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit
Japan's Honshu island on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey
said, shaking Fukushima where crippled nuclear power plants are
located, but local media said there was no tsunami warning.
USGS said the quake's epicentre was located 42 miles (68 km)
east-northeast of Iwaki on Honshu. It was measured at a depth of
22.9 miles (37 km).
A spokesman for Tokyo Electric Power, which owns
the nuclear plants, said no irregularities have been found at
its Fukushkma Daiichi or Daini plants.
The national broadcaster NHK said there was no tsunami
warning, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or
serious damage.
The quake also jolted Fukushima's neighbouring areas on
Japan's pacific coast.
(Reporting by Jeremy Laurence, Junko Fujita and Mari Saito;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)