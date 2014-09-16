TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan Atomic Power Co and Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco) reported no irregularities at
their three nuclear plants in eastern Japan following a
magnitude 5.6 quake that hit north of Tokyo on Tuesday.
A Japan Atomic official said there have been no
irregularities at the 1.1-gigawatt Tokai Daini plant, which has
been shut since May 2011. A Tepco spokeswoman said there has
been no irregularities at Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant,
wrecked by the March 2011 quake, and Fukushima-Daini plant,
which has been shut since March 2011.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Mari Saito; Editing by Michael
Perry)