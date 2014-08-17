Aug 17 A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, around 536 km (333 miles) east of Ile Rodrigues in Mauritius, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 16.4 km, said USGS, which calculated it struck around 1,140 km east of the capital Port Louis. (Writing by Sophie Hares; editing by Jason Neely)