Aug 13 A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the southwest Mexican state of Oaxaca on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake had a depth of 10 km and its epicentre was 16 km (10 miles) west of the town of Pinotepa Nacional.

A magnitude 5.8 quake is capable of causing considerable damage. (Reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Mark Heinrich)