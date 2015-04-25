April 25 Dan Fredinburg, a Google Inc
executive based in California, was among those killed on
Saturday in an avalanche on Mount Everest caused by a
devastating earthquake in Nepal, the company said.
Fredinburg was climbing the world's tallest peak with three
other Google employees when the avalanche struck. None of his
colleagues were injured, Lawrence You, a company official, said
in a statement.
Fredinburg, a Google veteran, was head of privacy at Google
X, a research division at the Mountain View, California-based
company.
Fredinburg suffered a major head injury during an avalanche,
his sister Megan said on social media. "His soul and his spirit
will live on in so many of us," she said on an Instagram
posting.
Fredinburg, an experienced climber, was making his ascent up
Everest with Jagged Globe, a company that organizes mountain
treks. In confirming Fredinburg's death, the company said that
two other team members suffered non-life threatening injuries in
the avalanche that struck its base camp.
An Indian army mountaineering team found 18 bodies on
Everest, an army official said. Nepal's Tourism Ministry could
only confirm 10 deaths, but a spokesman said that the death toll
could rise, and that the avalanche had buried part of the base
camp.
Saturday's quake, centered between Nepal's two largest
cities Kathmandu and Pokhara, was the strongest to hit the
impoverished nation of 28 million people in 81 years and killed
nearly 1,400 people.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Frances
Kerry)