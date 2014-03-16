WASHINGTON, March 15 A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northwestern Peru on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake's epicenter was 26 miles (42 km) south-southwest of Piura and it occurred at a depth of 7.2 miles (12 km), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by Paul Simao; Editing by Eric Beech)