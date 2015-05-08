(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 8 Underground disposal of waste
water produced from oil and natural gas wells has been blamed
for triggering thousands of small earthquakes in Oklahoma and a
number of other U.S. states since 2009.
Heightened seismic activity corresponds closely with the
timeframe and location of increased drilling and hydraulic
fracturing across the southwest United States, according to the
U.S. Geological Survey ("Incorporating induced seismicity in the
2014 United States national seismic hazard model", 2015).
Most tremors have been barely perceptible to humans, but one
at Prague in Oklahoma was recorded at magnitude 5.6, enough to
cause severe shaking and damage to buildings.
The quake swarms have sparked a debate about safety and
economic opportunity in states and communities that depend
heavily on oil and natural gas production for jobs and income.
(Graph: here)
WASTE WATER INJECTION
Most tremors seem to have been caused by re-injection of
waste water brought to the surface along with oil and gas back
underground into deep rock formations, rather than by the
hydraulic fracturing itself.
Water, contaminated with salt, hydrocarbons and even traces
of naturally occurring radioactive material picked up from
formations underground where oil and gas are found, is actually
the largest single output of the oil and gas industry.
U.S. oil and gas wells produced over 57 million barrels per
day of waste water in 2007, according to researchers ("Produced
water volumes and management practices in the United States",
2009).
Since then, natural gas production has risen by 30 percent
and oil production is up 80 percent, so the amount of produced
waste water is almost certainly much higher.
According to researchers, 95 percent of the produced water
is disposed of underground by reinjecting it into the oil- and
gas-bearing formation to maintain reservoir pressure or into
other rock formations.
But it has long been known that the removal or injection of
a large volume of fluid into rock formations can trigger
earthquakes.
(Map: here)
The first and most famous example of man-made earthquakes or
"induced seismicity" due to fluid injection was reported at the
Rocky Mountain Arsenal in the 1960s and 1970s.
Contaminated liquid waste from a chemical weapons plant
injected underground triggered thousands of tremors near Denver,
the largest of which measured magnitude 4.8.
Man-made earthquakes have also been linked to the
impoundment of large volumes of water for hydroelectric power
dams, geothermal energy plants, conventional oil and gas fields,
enhanced oil recovery programmes and mining.
The magnitude and destructiveness of earthquakes are
directly related to the surface area of the rock that ruptures
by a sudden slip.
The magnitude of naturally occurring earthquakes follows a
well understood distribution. Most are very small, with
progressively fewer occurrences of tremors at higher magnitudes.
Below magnitude 2.0, they are unlikely to be felt by humans.
Those between magnitudes 3.0 and 5.0 will be felt. Those over
magnitude 5.0 are likely to be damaging.
In general, the bigger the volume of fluid injected or
removed from a formation, the bigger the maximum potential
earthquake, according to the U.S. National Research Council
("Induced seismicity and energy technologies", 2013).
THE MAGNITUDE SCALE
Hundreds of quakes are induced by energy production (oil,
gas, geothermal, hydro) every year in the United States and
probably thousands around the world.
Most are very small at magnitude 2 or lower, with a small
number ranging up to magnitudes 3 and 4, which are felt, and
very rarely to magnitude 5.
The potential for hydraulic fracturing to cause earthquakes
has caused concern among local communities and been seized on by
environmental groups and climate campaigners to call for curbs
on the practice.
But it is vital to put the risk into perspective. Most of
these induced seismic events pose little risk of damage to
buildings or humans.
They are better described as tremors or more neutrally as
seismic events rather than the more emotive - though common -
term earthquake.
The magnitude scale is logarithmic so a magnitude 2.0 or 3.0
seismic event releases a very different amount of energy than a
magnitude 5.0 or 6.0 one.
The energy released by a magnitude 3.0 tremor, the sort that
might be associated with oil and gas field operations, is
roughly 15 million times smaller than the Nepal earthquake on
April 25.
Even the worst earthquake in Oklahoma's current swarm, at
Prague, released 2,000 times less energy than the one near
Lamjung in Nepal.
(Table: link.reuters.com/vec74w)
While some tremors have been directly traced to the pumping
of fracking fluid at higher pressure into undetected fault
zones, such as the one at Preese Hall in Britain, most are
associated with the disposal of waste water.
Induced seismicity is a side-effect of all oil and gas
production rather than the fracking process. Some of the largest
recorded seismic events have taken place at conventional fields
which have been waterflooded to boost oil recovery.
And induced seismicity is not limited to oil and gas
production. Some of the largest earthquakes that may have been
triggered by man have been linked to dam projects in India
(M6.3) and China (M7.9).
The most frequent induced seismicity in the United States
has occurred at the Geysers geothermal power plant in northern
California, which triggers 300-400 tremors per year, with one to
three of them rated at magnitude 4.0 or higher.
The Geysers has a well-established programme to pay for
damage to property (such as broken tiles or cracked walls)
linked to its operations.
Communities in mining areas and near oil and gas fields have
long experienced induced tremors: an average of 15 due to
underground works are reported each year in the United Kingdom.
Most induced quakes around the world are limited to between
magnitudes 2.0 and 5.0, where they may be felt but are unlikely
to do much damage according to researchers at Britain's Durham
University ("What size of earthquakes can be caused by
fracking?", 2013).
CARBON DIOXIDE STORAGE
Because the amount of fluid involved in hydraulic fracturing
itself is relatively small, just a few million gallons, it is
unlikely to generate a large tremor, unless injected into a
heavily faulted area. The volumes involved in waste water
injection are much larger and pose a greater potential danger.
The risk of activating a large fault system provides a
strong case for regulating both fracking and waste water
injection and ensuring that operators have an adequate
understanding of local geology and that their operations are
monitored to detect any seismicity due to undetected faults.
The biggest danger comes from proposals to lock away carbon
dioxide underground as part of carbon capture and storage (CCS)
schemes.
CCS has been identified as essential if the world is to
continue using energy from fossil fuels such as coal and gas
while curbing carbon dioxide emissions and limiting the rise in
global temperatures to two degrees Celsius.
To have an impact on climate change, however, CCS would have
to pump billions of tonnes of supercritical CO2 under intense
pressure into deep rock formations. The scale of the injections
would pose an earthquake risk far greater than anything
currently associated with oil and gas production.
For some climate campaigners and environmental groups, the
threat of earthquakes is another reason to ban or severely
regulate fracking, and ultimately leave the oil and gas in the
ground.
But that response would be neither practical nor
proportionate; the risk of earthquakes is associated with plenty
of energy technologies that environmentalists like, such as
dams, geothermal and CCS.
Unfortunately, the response from some executives linked to
the oil and gas industry has been to deny that any link exists
and attack the scientific studies, which while not conclusive
are strongly suggestive.
A more sensible course would be to accept that there is a
strong likelihood of a causal link between oil and gas
production and seismic events and work towards sensible and
proportionate regulations, recognising that the quake risks are
moderate and that oil and gas production remains essential.
