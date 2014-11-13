METALS-London copper hits 1-week low as talks resume over Chile strike

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 21 London copper prices dropped on Tuesday to their lowest in a week after unions and miner BHP Billiton said they would hold further talks that could lead to the restart of production at the world's biggest copper mine. FUNDAMENTALS * LME: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.1 percent at $5,817.50 a tonne, by 0116 GMT, erasing a 0.9-percent gain from the previous session. Earlier