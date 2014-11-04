LONDON Nov 4 Bank deleveraging in central,
eastern and southeastern Europe slowed in the second quarter,
and demand for credit from companies and consumers is slowly
starting to improve, a new report said on Tuesday.
The survey, by the Steering Committee of the Vienna
Initiative, said banks had trimmed their exposure to the region
by 0.1 percent of GDP in the second quarter, or 0.4 percent,
when Russia and Turkey were excluded.
It was a small improvement on the early part of the year
when it was 0.4 percent of second-quarter GDP and 0.6 percent
with the exclusion of Turkey and Russia. Credit growth remained
subdued, not including Turkey and Russia, with most of
southeastern Europe still seeing a contraction.
The percentage of banks anticipating an expansion of their
operations in the longer term also declined though recent
warnings of an exodus of big European banks from the region
appear to have been overstated.
All "parent banks" surveyed said they intended to maintain
the current level of capital exposure to their subsidiaries, or
even increase it.
There were other encouraging signs too. Demand for loans and
credit lines, mostly to refinance debt rather than invest,
improved significantly for the first time since the inception of
the European Investment Bank lending survey.
Demand and supply conditions for credit are also expected to
improve in the next six months. Credit demand from companies
including small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to
rebound "significantly" it added.
(For full report click here)
(Reporting by Marc Jones)