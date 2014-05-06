LONDON May 6 Hedge fund East Lodge, founded by
ex-CQS portfolio manager Alistair Lumsden, has opened to
external money, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
East Lodge has launched the East Lodge Capital Credit
Opportunities Fund and is targeting assets under management of
$250 million within three months, a source close to the company
added.
Lumsden previously managed $3.2 billion for hedge fund CQS,
with a focus on asset-backed securities.
Estimated performance during April, when the fund used just
internal money, was 4.27 percent, the investor letter showed.
