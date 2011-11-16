JAKARTA Nov 16 East Timor plans to triple
its infrastructure spending to more than $1 billion next year,
in an effort to develop the economy to reduce its reliance on
energy revenues, the government said on Wednesday.
The 2012 budget, approved by the country's parliament, calls
for development spending of $1.06 billion to fund better roads,
irrigation systems, new schools and hospitals, defence
facilities, sea ports and a national electricity grid.
Although all this is unlikely to happen by next year, the
investment is part of a 20-year development plan that aims to
establish a more diversified economy and turn the tiny Southeast
Asian nation into a middle income country.
"This is a budget for our development. It is ambitious but
this is because it seeks to invest in our people and change our
nation," said government spokesman Agio Pereira in a statement.
The former Portuguese colony is hoping to use oil and gas
resources to rebuild the economy after the country was crippled
by violence during its bid for full independence a decade ago.
But development has been slow. Talks with Australia's
Woodside Petroleum to develop a massive gas field that
would give a huge boost to government revenues have been
stalled, though East Timor is still hopeful of a deal.
(Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)