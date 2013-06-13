NAIROBI, June 13 Following are highlights from the Ugandan, Tanzanian and Rwandan budgets for the 2013/14 fiscal year starting in July. TANZANIA - FINANCE MINISTER WILLIAM MGIMWA ON OVERALL BUDGET FINANCING "The government projects to raise shillings 18,249 billion shillings from domestic and foreign sources. Out of this amount, 11,154.1 billion shillings are tax and non-tax revenue which is equivalent to 20.2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP)," Finance Minister William Mgimwa announced in Parliament in Dodoma. ON GROWTH "The economy is projected to grow by 7 percent in 2013, and 7.2 percent in 2014 ... inflation is expected to fall to 6.0 percent in June 2014." BORROWING "To fill the budget deficit, the government plans to borrow 2.86 trillion shillings from domestic and external sources..." UGANDA - FINANCE MINISTER MARIA KIWANUKA GROWTH "The economy is expected to accelerate its recovery to about 6 percent per annum in this coming fiscal year. This recovery is premised on maintaining macro-economic stability and improving resource mobilisation." EXTERNAL FINANCING "Total external financing of the budget will amount to 2.6 trillion Ugandan Shillings, equivalent to 20 percent of the total. There is need to examine non-traditional sources of financing in light of declining budget support." INFLATION Inflation is projected to average about 6 percent next financial year and around 5 percent over the medium term. EXCHANGE RATE "The exchange rate, which is a key determinant of economic competitiveness and has a major effect on the resource envelope, is expected to remain stable owing to the improvement in the trade balance." TAX "In financial Year 2013/14, government will comprehensively review the exemptions in the VAT Act and the Income Tax Act with the aim of eliminating them to increase revenue and improve administration." "I propose to increase excise duty on petrol and diesel by 50 shillings to increase revenue collections." "I propose to impose an International Calls Levy on international incoming calls and generate about 43 billion shillings." "I propose to impose an excise tax of 10 percent on fees charged on transfer of money by mobile network operators and other money transfer operators and widen the tax base." RWANDA - FINANCE MINISTER CLAVER GATETE ECONOMY OUTLOOK "Current world developments including a weaker global economy and a prolonged crisis in the euro zone which could reduce our commodity export earnings, donor aid flows, migrant remittances and foreign direct investment flows will be expected to impact negatively on our domestic economic performance." DOMESTIC REVENUES "The total domestic revenues for the period are estimated at 994.9 billion Rwandan francs which is 60.2 percent of the total budget. External resources account for only 39.8 percent of the total budget or 658.6 billion francs." (Reporting by Jenny Clover, Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough)