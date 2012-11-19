NAIROBI, Nov 19 (TrustLaw) - Tanzanian transport companies each pay almost $13,000 a month in bribes to authorities, a survey of East Africa's transport corridors by Transparency International showed on Monday.

Their Kenyan counterparts pay an average of $6,715 a month each in bribes to revenue authorities, police officers and customs officials, highlighting the difficulties of opening up trade within the five-nation East African Community (EAC).

"Corruption is deeply entrenched amongst the regulatory institutions operating along the main transport corridors in the region," said the report titled 'Bribery as a Non-Tariff Barrier to Trade: A Case Study of East African Trade Corridors'.

The EAC, an arrangement dating back to the 1960s and revived in 1999, is meant to enable the free flow of goods, labour, services and capital between its member states Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

However, goods still have to be cleared by various authorities on each state's border.

While eight out of 10 transporters in Kenya and Tanzania said they paid a bribe, only a handful of incidents were reported due to the belief that no action would be taken.

Drivers budget for bribes before they set out from the Indian Ocean ports of Mombasa and Dar es Salaam to inland destinations, said Samuel Kimeu, executive director of Transparency International (TI) - Kenya.

TI interviewed over 1,700 people, including drivers, owners of transport businesses, police officers, customs officials and clearing agents in the five East African states between August and November 2011.

Rwanda emerged as the least corrupt of the five EAC states, with only 20 per cent of transporters paying a bribe. Kenya was ranked second-most corrupt after Tanzania.

Respondents paid bribes to avoid unnecessary delays, harassment and payment of penalties, the report showed.

Trucks spend an average of 68 hours waiting for customs clearance on the Kenya-Tanzania border, encouraging drivers to offer bribes to speed up the process. It can also take more than three hours to clear police roadblocks.

"Unreasonable delays are basically put as obstacles to extract bribes from the transporters," Kimeu said.

The payment of bribes encourages accidents, increases prices paid by consumers and allows the import of contraband goods, TI said.

The report recommended the introduction of an electronic e-portal system that enables traders to get government approvals in advance, saying it would speed up dramatically the transit of goods across borders.

The system is already being tested in Rwanda. Trade is growing within the East African Community, with $55 million of goods moving through the region each month.

(Editing by Duncan Miriri/Ruth Pitchford)