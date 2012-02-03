* Demand rises at auctions as offshore investors, banks
stream back
* Analysts say inflation rates may have peaked
* Central banks starting to cut rates
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Feb 3 Bond investors in East
Africa yearn for sales of longer-term government paper to secure
high yields and benefit from capital gains spurred by rate cuts
seen later this year.
Yields on government securities in Kenya, Tanzania and
Uganda surged in 2011 as inflation and benchmark interest rates
rocketed, and governments struggled to plug budget deficits.
With the exception of Tanzania, regional inflation started
easing at the end of last year, helped by aggressive monetary
tightening and improved food supplies after a drought.
Analysts said with inflation likely to continue falling,
benchmark lending rates in Uganda already on the way down and
likely to be cut in Kenya, longer-term bonds were attractive.
Aly Khan Satchu, a Nairobi-based independent economist, said
the market was expecting longer-term bonds to be sold as
governments seek to raise more funds after demand at many
Treasury bill sales fell short at the end of last year.
"Inflation rates have crossed their cycle highs across the
region and long-term bonds in Uganda and Kenya are an outrageous
buy," Satchu said. "The fixed income market is a free lunch."
"The recent tempering of the inflation rate coupled with a
Bundesbank ahead-of-the-curve monetary policy tells me that we
are in fact done here in Uganda and that extending duration in
the Uganda bond market is a no-brainer," he said.
Duration is a measure of how long it takes for the cash flow
from the security to be received. The longer the duration, the
more the bond price will rise for an equivalent yield fall.
FOREIGN RETURN
Demand for government securities in the region has jumped
this year due to offshore investors enticed by high yields and
commercial banks hedging against loan defaults after lending
rates rocketed last year.
On Feb. 1, the Bank of Uganda (BoU) sold five-year Treasury
bonds at an auction with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.3, indicating
increased appetite for longer-duration paper.
While the yield came in at a record 17.96 percent, traders
had expected it to top 20 percent.
Uganda last sold five-year paper in September when the
central bank's benchmark lending rate was 16 percent. The
central bank cut the rate to 22 percent from 23 percent on
Feb.1, the day of the five-year auction.
"With yields declining it will become increasingly
attractive to lengthen duration, and it is likely that the BOU
will increasingly offer longer-dated paper in coming months, to
keep foreign capital inflows strong," Standard Bank said.
Traders in Kenya also expect longer-term paper to be offered
at auction in February. They are set to meet on Monday to decide
which bond will be put up for sale.
"Even the roughly 18 percent weighted average yield for the
five-year bond is likely to be profitable, with five-year yields
probably falling to around 13 percent by year-end," said
Phumelele Mbiyo, head of macroeconomic research at Stanbic Bank.
RATE CUT CYCLE
Yield on most short-dated paper are around 20 percent but
with central banks starting easing cycles, they are likely to
drop.
While Kenya left its benchmark rate at 18 percent this week,
its next move is expected to be down. Bids received at three
Treasury bill auctions this week came to 20.5 billion shillings,
more than double the 10 billion on offer.
"Investors know that soon this level of yields will be gone.
So they're really rushing to lock in their investments while the
high yields last," said Rodgers Lutaaya, a dealer at Bank of
Africa in Uganda.
In Tanzania, inflation inched up to 19.8 percent in December
but traders said it may have peaked and there was a huge
domestic demand for treasury bills this week. Capital curbs
prevent foreigners from trading in local government bonds.
The Bank of Tanzania received bids worth 440 billion
shillings for the 100 billion of bills on offer, pushing the
yield on 364-day bills down more than three percentage points to
15.3 percent.
"Many people don't think these high yields will be sustained
for long. We think they might return to the usual single-digit
levels," said Frank Ndugulile, a trader at CRDB bank in Dar es
Salaam. "Yields have not been this high since 2007/2008."
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema in Kampala and Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala in Dar es Salaam; Writing by Kevin Mwanza; Editing
by David Clarke)