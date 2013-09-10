* Plans to expand power grid to 3,400 km from 1,700 km
* To ramp up power production in coming years
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Sept 10 Uganda plans to double the
length of its power grid in four years at a cost of $500 million
as it seeks to boost electricity production and reduce
transmission losses, a senior government official said on
Tuesday.
East Africa's third-largest economy is keen to rapidly
expand its electricity generation infrastructure before its
planned start of crude oil production by 2017.
Simon D'Ujanga, Uganda's state minister for energy, said the
country plans to expand its power lines from 1,700 km to 3,400
km.
"The transmission network will be doubled ... within the
next four years. We have six transmission line projects
totalling $500 million, these being implemented concurrently,"
D'Ujanga told a regional east Africa power industry conference.
Projects included lines serving domestic markets in Uganda,
a separate line connecting it to Kenya and another to Rwanda.
In June, Uganda signed a contract granting China's Sinohydro
Group Ltd a tender to build the 600 MW Karuma dam on the Nile
River at a price of $1.65 billion.
Uganda is depending on Karuma to generate sufficient cheap
power to meet fast-growing energy needs and support an economy
eyeing double-digit growth rates once crude oil production
starts. Growth is projected at about 6 percent this fiscal year.
D'Ujanga said work on the Karuma dam had started last month.
"The contractor is now mobilised and is on site. We think in
60 months' time we should commission this power station," he
said. Most of Uganda's 800 MW power output comes from hydro
power generation.
In addition to Karuma, Uganda also plans to build a smaller
hydro power plant, Isimba, on the Nile at a cost of $600
million, while a feasibility study was being done for another
600 MW plant.
Uganda also plans to increase production from small to
medium hydro power plants to 150 MW in the next three years, up
from 60 MW at present.
D'Ujanga said the engineering, procurement and construction
(EPC) contract for Isimba was signed last Friday and early work
had started. "Groundbreaking is expected this month," he said.
Ugandan power distributor Umeme has said it will
cut energy losses during distribution to an agreed regulatory
target of 23 percent of energy purchased from the transmission
company in 2013 from 26.1 percent in 2012. Energy can be lost
via the distribution network and illegal connections.
D'Ujanga also said that the country planned to increase the
amount of electricity generated from bagasse - sugarcane waste -
to 100 MW in the next four years from 55 MW at present.
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Stephen Nisbet)