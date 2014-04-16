DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 Tanzania, Rwanda and
Burundi are looking for an adviser to help them secure financing
for a $4.13 billion railway project aimed at boosting
cross-border trade in the region.
The railway will link Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam
with the capital cities of landlocked Rwanda and Burundi.
The Tanzanian transport ministry said the adviser would be
required to assist the three governments in structuring the
joint infrastructure deal, including investment options,
marketing and providing investment risk advice.
The deadline for the submission of bids is Aug. 21.
"We have jointly done all the preliminary studies. With the
completion of the detailed study recently, we are now on the
procurement of a transaction advisor," the Tanzanian president
Jakaya Kikwete said in a speech on Tuesday.
Tanzania, east Africa's second-biggest economy, plans to
invest in new transport links to become a regional transport
hub, Kikwete told Reuters last week.
Nations in the region are racing to build new roads,
railways and power plants to make up for decades of severe
under-investment.
In November last year neighbouring Kenya broke ground for
the construction of a new rail line linking its proposed second
port at Lamu with Uganda, Rwanda and other neighbouring states.
Tanzania and Kenya both have long coastlines and the planned
investments are aimed at serving growing economies in the
land-locked heart of Africa from Uganda to Malawi.
