Oct 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative on East Bay Municipal Utility District, Calif. existing water system revenue bonds.

S&P said that it was also assigning a 'AAA' long-term rating to the district's about $205 million series 2012B and approximately $50 million series 2013A water system revenue bonds.

The rating agency said that the negative outlook reflects its view that the district's debt service coverage during the past three years has been relatively low for the 'AAA' category.