Dec 22 East Capital Explorer Ab

* Starman To Acquire Leading Lithuanian cable TV And Internet provider Cgates while East Capital Explorer increases its ownership in Starman to 62 percent

* Says Starman to acquire 100 percent of Lithuanian Cgates for a total enterprise value of eur 56.3m

Says will make additional investment of approximately eur 23m in starman, increasing ownership from 51 to up to 62 percent