BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
TAIPEI Jan 8 Taiwan's Eastern Media International Corp is bidding to buy Carlyle Group's entire 61 percent stake in local TV company Eastern Broadcasting which is worth around $240 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Eastern Media International, a warehousing service provider, currently holds 30 percent of the shares of Eastern Broadcasting and is the company's second largest shareholder.
Carlyle is expected to make a decision on the bid by the end of this month, the sources said.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: