TAIPEI Nov 23 Shares of Eastern Media International, a major shareholder of TV broadcaster Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC), opened up by its 10 percent limit on Monday on news U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz has agreed to buy Carlyle's 's stake in EBC.

Carlyle is EBC's biggest stakeholder with a 61 percent stake, followed by Eastern Media. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)