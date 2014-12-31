BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board
Dec 31 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Announces acquisition of 100 pct of A-class office building Hermitage Plaza in Moscow
* Says cash payment for acquisition of property amounts to $195 million, subject to possible post-completion adjustments
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders