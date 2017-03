Sept 23 Eastern Property Holdings Limited :

* Said on Monday H1 net loss of $7.7 million (net profit 30 June 2013: $1.1 million)

* Said decrease compared to previous year is mainly related to fair value adjustments, impairment of loans and unfavorable currency effects

* Said net asset value per share decreased slightly to $ 57.96 (31 December 2013: $59.64)

