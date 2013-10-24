CAIRO Oct 24 Eastern Company, Egypt's top cigarette maker, posted a 41.5 percent drop in net profits for the three months to end-September on Thursday.

Eastern said in a statement it made a net profit of 96.86 million Egyptian pounds ($14 million), down from 165.45 million pounds in the same period last year.

However, revenue fell just 4.9 percent to 1.17 billion pounds, the company said. ($1=6.8898 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Greg Mahlich)