UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 20 Jiangsu Wujiang China Eastern Silk Market Co Ltd
* Says profit up due to higher property sales and income from government land subsidies
* Says expects 2013 net profit up 90-120 percent y/y at about 302.7-350.5 million yuan ($50.0-$57.9 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nen26v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources