May 11 Eastern Technologies Holding :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$183,006,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date May 27

* Says last date before book closure May 30 with book closure period from May 31 to June 4

* Says record date June 4

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yMxC

