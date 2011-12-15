CAIRO Dec 15 Egyptian cigarette monopoly Eastern Company's board has sought approval to double its capital by distributing free shares.

Eastern said on Thursday it would distribute one share for every one held, raising its total capital to 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($248 million) from 750 million pounds.

The board has asked the state-owned Holding Company for Chemical Industries, which holds a 65 percent stake in Eastern, to approve the capital increase.

Eastern's net profit jumped 66 percent to 121 million Egyptian pounds in the three months to September, its first quarter. ($1 = 6.0187 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Patrick Werr)